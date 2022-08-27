iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

