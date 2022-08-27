iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.