iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.61. 1,017,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 529,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.18.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

