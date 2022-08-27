iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Down 2.8%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.06 and last traded at $94.09. Approximately 34,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 84,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

