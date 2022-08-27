Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.