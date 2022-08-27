Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).
