Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.35. 22,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

