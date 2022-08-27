Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 3.1 %

EVD opened at €54.25 ($55.36) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a twelve month high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.95. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 45.16.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

