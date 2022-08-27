Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,098.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,205.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085876 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

