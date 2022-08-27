John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.36. 79,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,526. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

