John Wood Group’s (WG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($3.86).

WG opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £883.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.32 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.36.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Roy Franklin purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($58,482.36). In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Also, insider Roy Franklin purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($58,482.36). Insiders have purchased 26,823 shares of company stock worth $5,607,938 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

