JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 403,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,061,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

