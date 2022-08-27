JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.