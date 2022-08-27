JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 697 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £696.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,489.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,354.89. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 693.50 ($8.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,015 ($48.51).

Insider Transactions at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.