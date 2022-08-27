Jupiter Price Down 15.7% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $516,196.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,872,297 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

