Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $0.62

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00820609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
