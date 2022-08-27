Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Tops $133.82 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $133.82 million and $368,777.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

