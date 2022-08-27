KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Stock Performance

KemPharm stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth $2,597,000. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 162.7% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 877.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 162,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 36.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.