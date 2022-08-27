Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.45. 101,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 188,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Kering Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

