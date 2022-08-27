KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.43. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.