KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $575.44.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.43. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
