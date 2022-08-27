Ki (XKI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.66 Million

Ki (XKI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ki has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $11,901.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

