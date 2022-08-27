Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

