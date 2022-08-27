Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

