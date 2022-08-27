King Wealth Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

King Wealth grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,613 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 1.1% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. King Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,294. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.