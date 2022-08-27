King Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

King Wealth boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.06. 128,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.