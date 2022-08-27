King Wealth Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Wealth lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 68.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.07. 7,807,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

