King Wealth Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,807,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

