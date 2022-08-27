King Wealth Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 574,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,542. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.