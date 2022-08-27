King Wealth Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Wealth decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,047. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.