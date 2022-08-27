King Wealth Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.5% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.13. The company had a trading volume of 876,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.41 and a 200 day moving average of $430.01. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.