King Wealth Purchases 1,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

King Wealth grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,847. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.