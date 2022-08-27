King Wealth Purchases 185 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Wealth grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 3.1 %

WMT stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,106. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.