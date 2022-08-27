King Wealth Purchases 6,143 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 3,190,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,570. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.