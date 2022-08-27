King Wealth Raises Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. King Wealth owned about 0.31% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 308,771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,049 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,752. The firm has a market cap of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

