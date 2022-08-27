King Wealth Sells 10,069 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

King Wealth trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 54,517,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,445,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

