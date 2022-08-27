King Wealth Takes $209,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Unitil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Unitil stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $54.57. 36,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,625. The stock has a market cap of $875.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

