King Wealth Takes $436,000 Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,032,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 371,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,032,000.

LEGN traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 563,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of -0.71. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

