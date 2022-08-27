King Wealth Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

King Wealth lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,125 shares of company stock worth $243,057,641 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.56. 1,857,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $296.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

