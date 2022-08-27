Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $132,811.74 and $22,179.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00831790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

