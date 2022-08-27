Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

KRG stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,565,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.