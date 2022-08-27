KittyCake Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $98,022.19 and $125,251.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KittyCake has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
