KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $26.34 million and $1.01 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

