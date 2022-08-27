Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDSMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.