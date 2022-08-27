Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOPKY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

