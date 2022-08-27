Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Invests $32.54 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,215,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,541,000. NU makes up about 5.2% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.09% of NU at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $3,258,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NU by 119.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,039,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NU by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NU Stock Down 1.0 %

NU Profile

NU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 29,103,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,754,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

