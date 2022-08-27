Kulupu (KLP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161,198.00

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Kulupu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kulupu has a market capitalization of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

Kulupu (KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. The official website for Kulupu is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

