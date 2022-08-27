Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up 0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting 82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of 65.62 and a fifty-two week high of 106.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 76.69.
About Kurita Water Industries
