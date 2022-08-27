Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up 0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting 82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366. Kurita Water Industries has a fifty-two week low of 65.62 and a fifty-two week high of 106.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 76.69.

About Kurita Water Industries

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

