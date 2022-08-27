Kuverit Market Capitalization Achieves $103,526.21 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $103,526.21 and approximately $21.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003829 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kuverit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

