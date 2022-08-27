Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Trading Down 10.8%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Lagardere from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Lagardere Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

