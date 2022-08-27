Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $595.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCSHF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.85) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

