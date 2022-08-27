Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 326,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,316. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.
Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.
