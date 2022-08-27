Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.95. 326,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,316. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

